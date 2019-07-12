Two Vietnamese football clubs among world's most watched

Midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai of Hanoi FC (purple) controls the ball in an AFC Cup zonal semifinal match against Filipino Ceres Negros, June 25, 2019. Photo courtesy of Hanoi FC.

HAGL’s views peaked at fifth with 9.01 million, surpassing names like Juventus and Manchester United, according to the June report by Spanish sport management company Deportes & Finanzas.

Hanoi FC stood at 10th with 6.04 million views.

The two V. League 1 clubs were the only Asian clubs in the global top 10.

Liverpool FC topped the list with 36.3 million views, followed by Real Madrid (32.2 million), Barcelona (24.1 million), and Bayern Munich (11 million).

The top 10 most watched clubs in the world on YouTube in June 2019. Graphics by Deportes & Finanzas.

The figures are an indication of the rising profile of Vietnamese football in general as the national team put in one impressive performance after another even at continent-level tournaments where they rub shoulders with global powers like Iran and South Korea.

HAGL were the V. League 1 champions in 2003 and 2004 but are currently in 11th place. They recently loaned key striker Nguyen Cong Phuong to Belgian topflight club Sint-Trudense V.V. The club received 9.2 million views in May but only ranked 10 in the watch list then, as many European clubs were playing and garnered a lot of views. Their YouTube channel now has 275,540 subscribers, the biggest number of all Vietnamese clubs.

Hanoi FC, a four-time V. League 1 champion, have 147,181 subscribers on YouTube. They are having a wonderful run this season, leading the table and set to play in the all-Vietnam AFC Cup ASEAN zonal final against Becamex Binh Duong on July 31.

VnExpress International will report the match live.