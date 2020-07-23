Three stadiums to host 2021 SEA Games men’s football in Vietnam

An aerial shot of My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi. Photo by Shutterstock/Vietnam Stock Images.

My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi will host the Vietnamese team’s matches plus the two semifinals and final.

The remaining group matches will be played in Hang Day in Hanoi and Thien Truong Stadium of Nam Dinh. The latter was chosen because of its capacity of 20,000 and excellent pitch. Besides, it is only a 75-minute drive to the place from the capital.

Cam Pha Stadium in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh will be the sole venue for the women’s matches. But the stadium requires a facelift to meet international standards, and province authorities plan to work on it soon.

Futsal matches will be hosted at a sports complex in the northern province of Ha Nam. It is currently under renovation and monitored by the SEA Games 31 organizers to ensure timeliness and quality.

The 31st SEA Games will be held from November 21 to December 2 in Hanoi and 10 other provinces.

Recently organizers said there would be 36 sports with four more to be chosen from among 10 others that were proposed by the Southeast Asian Games Federation at an online meeting held by Vietnam on Tuesday.

At the last edition of the games in 2019 in the Philippines, Vietnam finished second in the medals tally with 288, including 98 golds. They won the gold medals in both men’s and women’s football.