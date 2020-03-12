Than Quang Ninh registers first AFC Cup win

VnExpress International
Contact us       
By Hoang Nguyen   March 12, 2020 | 10:37 am GMT+7
The players of Than Quang Ninh celebrate after scoring in AFC Cup game against Svay Rieng in Cambodia on March 11, 2020. Photo courtesy of Asian Football Confederation.

A thumping 4-1 victory over Cambodian side Svay Rieng Wednesday got Than Quang Ninh their first three points of the tournament.

For the group G match, the Vietnamese side fielded their strongest squad with key players like Mac Hong Quan, Jeremie Lynch, Nghiem Xuan Tu and Nguyen Hai Huy.

They attacked from the very beginning and with Svay Rieng responding in like measure, the latter playing at home at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium, a touch match seemed to be on the cards.

The balance was maintained until the 36th minute when Hai Huy scored the opener for Quang Ninh. The number 14 jersey showed his skills, scoring with a powerful low shot despite being marked by three players.

Two minutes before the first half ended, Svay Rieng got the equalizer with a solo attempt by Befolo Mbarga who dribbled past the entire Quang Ninh defense, including the goalkeeper, to slot the ball into the net.

Both teams maintained the tempo in the second half. In the 57th minute, centre-back Neven Lastro went up to join an attack and headed it in for Quang Ninh to get ahead.

Svay Rieng pushed harder in their search for another equalizer, but this time, Quang Ninh switch to counter attacks and made the hosts pay a heavy price. Just 20 minutes after the second goal, Lynch received the ball from a quick attack and despite the narrow angle, a clever finish to the top corner extended his team's lead.

In the 86th minute, Quang Ninh put the match beyond all doubt as another counter attck saw Xuan Tu making a long pass that found Dao Nhat Minh in position to make a convenient run down the box and easily put the ball in the right corner.

With their first three points, Than Quang Ninh, who were at the bottom of the table, have risen to second position in Group G.

Svay Rieng 1-4 Quảng Ninh
 
 

Tags: AFC Cup Than Quang Ninh Cambodia Vietnam football
 
