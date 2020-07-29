Spanish media hail bicycle kick goal in V. League

Rodrigo Dias (R) celebrates a goal with his Quang Nam FC teammates in a V. League 1 game with Saigon FC in Quang Nam, July 24, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Dong Huyen.

In the 62nd minute in the clash between his team, Quang Nam FC, and Saigon FC last Friday, Dias received a pass from his teammate, controlled the ball with his shoulder and let go with a bicycle kick to take Quang Nam into a 2-1 lead.

It reminded fans of Ronaldinho’s goal for Barcelona against Villarreal in 2006.

Spanish sports newspaper Marca waxed lyrical: "What a goal from Vietnam. A perfect finish from the Brazilian player. Is it the most beautiful goal in history?"

Another famous newspaper, AS, called it "a perfect and superb goal."

Sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo even nominated the goal for FIFA’s Puskas Award for the most spectacular goal of the year.

It said: "A new contender for the Puskas Award. The goal happened in Vietnam’s V. League. This is a very hard goal to score with the ball in the air, surrounded by opponent’s defenders. But the Brazilian player has executed everything perfectly before taking a wonderful shot."

The game ended in a 3-3 tie.

Dias, Quang Nam’s key foreign player, is returning from injury.

Watch the game's highlights here: