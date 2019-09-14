Penalty for poor security: Hanoi to play behind closed doors for flare incident

Flares burn on Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi on September 11, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

They have two more matches at the Hang Day Stadium against Viettel FC on September 15 and Quang Nam on October 6.

The club were also fined VND85 million ($3,700) by the Vietnam Football Federation, and they said they would not appeal.

Duoc Nam Ha Nam Dinh received similar punishment after their fans shot flares, pelted stuff onto the field and engaged in inappropriate verbal exchanges with players. Besides a VND85 million fine, the club’s fans are banned from going to away games against Sanna Khanh Hoa on September 21 and Sai Gon FC on October 19.

"Nam Dinh fans shot flares that can be fatal, threw objects onto the field and insulted the players," Vu Van Thanh, head of the Vietnam Football Federation's disciplinary division, said.

The VFF has also asked the police to investigate.

During the game on Wednesday, Nam Dinh supporters threw flares, one of which hit the leg of a woman, a Hanoi fan, causing her a serious injury requiring two surgeries.

Nam Dinh fans even assaulted two police officers, who had to be hospitalized. Two more flares were thrown later, but luckily no one else was injured.

Hanoi admitted they did not ensure proper security, which allowed fans to bring flares into the stadium. The club have taken disciplinary action against their chairman, Nguyen Trong Chien, and will cover the injured woman's treatment cost.

A club spokesperson said: "We want to say sorry to the injured fan, To Huyen Anh, the two police officers who were assaulted and true football fans. This is our fault for not checking the fans carefully before letting them into the stadium."