National woman's team footballer wins Vietnam Fair Play Award

Chuong Thi Kieu plays with a bandaged thigh in the final of SEA Games 30 against Thailand on December 8, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

She won the award primarily for her selfless act at the SEA Games last year when she kept playing in the final despite having a thigh injury, helping Vietnam beat Thailand 1-0 in extra time.

Kieu was praised by fans for staying and fighting despite the risk of worsening her injury.

She has recovered and is back at training, but needs more time to return to playing.

Kieu scored 695 points to win the award.

She said at the awards function in Ho Chi Minh City: "I’m really grateful and I have to thank the coaches and teammates a lot. Without them, I would not be standing here accepting this award today."

Kieu won the Silver Ball last month as the second best woman footballer in the country. The Golden Ball winner is her national teammate Huynh Nhu.

Other nominees for the Fair Play Award were Vietnam’s top referee, Ngo Duy Lan (574 points), who prevented a player from swallowing his tongue after a collision in a V. League game.

Two Nam Dinh police officers got 457 points for saving a kid who had trouble breathing during a match.

National women's team coach Mai Duc Chung was honored at the function for helping the country win many accolades in 2019.

The awards ceremony was originally scheduled to be held in February, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.