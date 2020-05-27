Midfielder Dung wins Vietnam Golden Ball 2019

Do Hung Dung (C) wins the Vietnamese Golden Ball, while Nguyen Quang Hai (R) and Nguyen Trong Hoang won the silver and bronze ball on May 26, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Accepting his award Tuesday night in HCMC, he stressed the importance of teamwork.

"A team can have many great individuals, but to make a good team it needs teamwork. In my opinion, besides skills or tactics, the teammate spirit also needs be to practiced right from the beginning," Dung, 26, said.

Among five nominees for the VGB 2019 – Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Quang Hai, Nguyen Trong Hoang, Nguyen Van Quyet and Doan Van Hau – the first two were the highly rated ones. Both Dung and Hai won SEA Games 30 gold medal and other titles with their club Hanoi FC. Hai won the Golden Ball in 2018.

According to the award organizers, Dung won 428 points for the Golden Ball this year, followed by Hai (310 points) and Hoang (154 points). Although he won the same titles as Hai, Dung played a more vital role in the SEA Games 30. He captained the team when Hai got injured in the group stage, and helped Vietnam obtain their first SEA Games football gold medal in 60 years.

Dung also proved his versatility in 2019. For Hanoi FC, he played close to the box as an attacking midfielder; and for the national team, he was used as a defensive midfielder. At the SEA Games 30, Dung showed his abilities on the flank as well, often emerging on the right and breaking through the defense of opponents, creating more chances for others.

In the women category, forward and national team captain Huynh Nhu won the Golden Ball for the second time after 2016, followed by Chuong Thi Kieu and Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung.

Huynh Nhu (R) won the Golden Ball in the women category, followed by Chuong Thi Kieu (C) and Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Tran Van Vu won the futsal Golden Ball for the third time, followed by Pham Duc Hoa and Nguyen Minh Tri.

As expected, the award for Best Young Male Player went to left-back Doan Van Hau, while Nguyen Thi Tuyet Ngan was chosen the Best Young Female Player.

Senegalese striker Pape Omar won Best Foreign Player award.

Park Hang-seo, the coach of men’s national football team and Mai Duc Chung, the women’s national team coach were also given campaign medals for their contribution to Vietnamese football.