National football league postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic

By Hoang Nguyen   March 14, 2020 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
Hong Linh Ha Tinh (in red) are the champions of V.League 2 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Hung.

The first two rounds of V. League 2 have been postponed for safety reasons amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Vietnam Football Jointstock Company (VPF) said that after seeking permission from the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), they have decided to postpone the first two rounds of V. League 2, the second football league division in Vietnam.

Previously, the VPF had announced that V. League 2 games for March 14, 15 and 16 will be played behind closed doors. But when the Department of Sports and Physical Training gave out an official dispatch requesting the postponement of all domestic sport events slated for March, the VPF complied.

An adjusted schedule for the start of V. League 2's new season will be announced by VPF by the end of March.

V. League 2 2020 will have 22 rounds with the participation of 12 clubs. The champion of the tournament will be promoted to V. League 1, while the runner up will play a playoff against the 13th placed team in V. League 1. The bottom placed team will be relegated to the lower division.

For the first division V. League, the Department of Sports and Physical Training is still to announce a final decision. At the moment, V. League 1 will still continue to play its second round matches from March 13 to 15. All the matches will be played without spectators, just like the first round that kicked off on March 6.

