VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Ho Chi Minh City sign South Korean midfielder amid injury crisis

By Nguyen My   February 20, 2020 | 04:15 pm GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City sign South Korean midfielder amid injury crisis
Seo Yong-duk (C) has moved to from K. League 1 club Busan Ipark to HCMC FC. Photo by Fox Sports.

Ho Chi Minh City FC has announced the signing of former South Korean Under-20 international midfielder Seo Yong-duk amid an injury crisis.

Seo is set to stand in for Chilean forward Matias Jadue, but will only be able to play in domestic competitions since he cannot be registered in time for the 2020 AFC Cup.

HCMC's both foreign forwards Jadue and Viktor Prodell suffered injuries at the club's debut at the AFC Champions League last month and are expected need four months to recover.

Captain midfielder Do Van Thuan also suffered torn ligaments earlier.

Seo, who has moved to from K. League 1 club Busan Ipark, has in the last 10 years, played for 10 different clubs in Japan and South Korea, including FC Tokyo and Ulsan Hyundai.

He played 17 times for the national U-20 team including in the 2009 U-20 World Cup.

Ho Chi Minh City FC manager Chung Hae-seong is looking for another foreign player to replace the Swedish striker Prodell before February 22, the deadline for clubs to register players for the upcoming V. League 1 season.

The V. League 1 runners-up are believed to be pursuing Vietnamese-American midfielder Lee Nguyen, who currently plays for MLS club Inter Miami.

Ho Chi Minh City have shown great ambition to challenge Hanoi FC’s dominance in domestic competitions and to go far in the AFC Cup, making many quality signings.

The club played a 2-2 draw against Myanmar’s Yangon United in their AFC Cup debut and will travel to Singapore to face Hougang United on Tuesday.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam football clubs HCMC FC Seo Yong-duk AFC Cup
 
Read more
Vietnam to play World Cup warm-up match against Kyrgyzstan as Iraq withdraw

Vietnam to play World Cup warm-up match against Kyrgyzstan as Iraq withdraw

HCMC FC to pitch up for Singapore clash after AFC refuses defer

HCMC FC to pitch up for Singapore clash after AFC refuses defer

Twice injured midfielder to miss Vietnamese women's Olympic play-off

Twice injured midfielder to miss Vietnamese women's Olympic play-off

Iraq calls off friendly with Vietnam over coronavirus fears

Iraq calls off friendly with Vietnam over coronavirus fears

Vietnam coach cramped ahead of World Cup qualifier clash

Vietnam coach cramped ahead of World Cup qualifier clash

Coach Park defiant over AFC penalty

Coach Park defiant over AFC penalty

Australia net injury-time leveler to set up Vietnam clash

Australia net injury-time leveler to set up Vietnam clash

Iraq suggests canceling football friendly in Vietnam over coronavirus fears

Iraq suggests canceling football friendly in Vietnam over coronavirus fears

 
go to top