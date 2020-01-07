VnExpress International
Football

By Nguyen My   January 7, 2020 | 10:57 am GMT+7
HCMC FC sign Swedish striker
Viktor Prodell holds a banner of Ho Chi Minh City FC as he joins the club on January 4, 2019. Photo courtesy of HCMC FC Facebook page.

Ho Chi Minh City FC have announced the signing of former Swedish international striker Viktor Prodell for the 2020 V. League 1 season.

The 31-year-old striker was officially presented at the club on Saturday.

He made his international debut in 2013 and played in the King's Cup tournament in Thailand that year, where Sweden defeated Finland 3-0.

In all, he made more than 300 appearances for his country.

Prodell began his professional career in 2007 and has since played for five different European clubs. He was most successful as a center forward for Swedish club IF Elfsborg, scoring 54 goals and 14 assists in 150 appearances.

Ho Chi Minh City earlier signed another foreign player, Senegalese defender Pape Diakite.

Since the club will compete in either the AFC Champions League play-off or AFC Cup, and the ASEAN Club Championship next season, they have been very active this transfer window with some high-profile signings like V. League 2 Golden Boots winner Nhat Nguyen Xuan Nam, midfielder Vo Huy Toan, goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung, and striker Nguyen Cong Phuong.

Prodell and Phuong are expected to form a dynamic duo upfront.

Tags: Vietnam football HCMC FC Viktor Prodell V League sports
 
