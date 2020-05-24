HCMC FC has highest squad value in Vietnam

They are also the only club in Vietnam that crossed the €1 million mark in the valuation.

The club’s most valuable player is Brazilian midfielder Alex Montiero de Lima at €500,000 ($545,350), followed by Guinea-Bissauan striker Amido Balde at (€300,000).

Key striker Nguyen Cong Phuong and Senegalese defender Papé Diakité are both valued at €200,000 each, followed by South Korean midfielder Yong Deok Seo €150,000. National team goal keeper Bui Tien Dung is valued at €25,000.

HCMC FC have had a busy transfer season this year, bringing in Cong Phuong, Tien Dung, de Lima, Balde and Diakité before the V. League 1 started in February.

Sharing the second position are Hanoi FC and Viettel FC, both capital city based clubs, evaluated at €975,000 each. The teams boast national star players like Nguyen Quang Hai (€150,000), Nguyen Trong Hoang (€125,000), Do Duy Manh and Que Ngoc Hai (€75,000 each), Bui Tien Dung (€50,000) and Do Hung Dung (€25,000).

Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) is in third place at €675,000 with their most valuable player being Luong Xuan Truong (€200,000).

The total squad value of 14 clubs in V. League 1 is €7.73 million ($8.43 million).

V. League 1 2020 is set to return to action with an adjusted format in June after a long Covid-19 break since mid-March.

In the second half of the season, 14 clubs will be divided into two separate groups based on their league position.The top eight teams in Group A will compete for the title as well as second and third places, and the bottom six clubs will enter the relegation battle, after which one team will be demoted to the second-tier for the following season.