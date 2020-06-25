VnExpress International
Football

Hanoi FC tops in squad value

By Hoang Nguyen   June 25, 2020 | 10:07 am GMT+7
Hanoi FC in V. League 1 2020. Photo courtesy of Hanoi FC.

In the latest update of renowned football statistics site Transfermarkt, Hanoi FC boasts the highest squad value among Vietnamese football clubs.

The capital club has a total market value of €3.65 million ($4.1 million). The most expensive player in its squad is Senegalese striker Pape Omar Faye at €400,000 ($450,000), followed by captain Nguyen Van Quyet at €300,000. There are six players in the squad that have the same value: Moses Oloya, Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Van Cong, Do Duy Manh, Nguyen Quang Hai and Tran Van Kien, all at €250,000.

Close behind Hanoi FC is fellow capital team Viettel FC, valued at €3.53 million ($3.97 million). Their most expensive player is Brazilian winger Bruno Cantanhede, worth €400,000, followed by centre-back and national team captain Que Ngoc Hai, worth €300,000.

The club with the lowest squad value is Hong Linh Ha Tinh, at only €1.1 million ($1.24 million). It is also the club with the youngest average age, at 24.4, while the oldest average age in the league belongs to Than Quang Ninh, at 27.5.

The squad values of V. League clubs this season. Photo courtesy of Transfermakt.

Squad values of V. League clubs this season according to Transfermakt.

Despite being the club with the most foreign players in its squad at five, Hai Phong FC only placed above Hong Linh Ha Tinh with a squad value of €1.71 million ($1.92 million). With only 24 players, the lowest number in the league, Duoc Nam Ha Nam Dinh’s squad is still worth €2 million ($2.25 million).

Currently, V. League 1 has a total player value of €33.3 million ($37.47), 13th in Asia. At number one is Chinese Super League, valued at €339.95 million ($382.47 million).

Since V. League 1 returned early June after a pandemic delay, three more fixtures have taken place. HCMC FC is currently leading the table, followed by Song Lam Nghe An and Becamex Binh Duong.

