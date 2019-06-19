Hanoi FC players celebrate the equalizer against Ceres Negros in the AFC Cup semifinal first leg in Bacolod, June 18, 2019. Photo courtesy of Hanoi Football Club.

In the Panaad Park and Football Stadium in Bacolod City Tuesday night, Ceres Negros tried to capitalize on their home advantage, pressing forward right from the start.

They dominated possession, but it was Hanoi who had the chances to score first. Striker Nguyen Van Quyet was one-on-one with goalkeeper Roland Muller in the sixth minute but was unable to beat him. In the 20th minute Nguyen Quang Hai had a deflection shot and appealed for handball but no penalty was given.

With Tran Dinh Trong sitting out for the rest of the year, Nguyen Thanh Chung is paired with Do Duy Manh in defense, but the two did not jell on the night.

They were beaten in the 34th minute by right winger Bienve Maranon who took a close-range shot. Fortunately, goalkeeper Nguyen Van Cong blocked it. He saved another shot from Mike Ott just one minute later.

After the break the two teams went toe to toe.

Hanoi FC draw 1-1 with Ceres Negros in semifinals of AFC Cup Hanoi FC draw 1-1 with Ceres Negros in semifinals of AFC Cup

First, striker Pape Omar got the ball into the Cedres Negros net in the 52th minute but the referee blew for offside. Five minutes later Hanoi conceded. Another moment of distraction for the two centre-backs allowed Maranon in again and this time his header did not miss.

Hanoi started pressing for the equalizer but failed to convert chances. Striker Ganiyu Oseni took a good shot in the 64th minute but couldn’t beat Muller, while midfielder Doan Van Hau missed from five meters.

Coach Chu Dinh Nghiem decided to up the ante by sending veteran midfielder Nguyen Thanh Luong in and he immediately made a difference. Three minutes after going in, Luong dribbled past a defender on the right wing and passed to Omar who scored easily from just three meters.

The Hanoi then suffered a huge loss as both Omar and Oseni went off with injuries.

But there were no more goals for the rest of the match.

Hanoi FC have an away goal advantage when they play the second leg at home on June 25.