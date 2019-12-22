VnExpress International
HAGL rejects La Liga club trial offers to key players

By Duc Dong   December 22, 2019 | 01:58 pm GMT+7
Nguyen Tuan Anh (C) amid Thailand players in a World Cup qualification match at Thammasat Stadium, Thailand, on November 5, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

The Hoang Anh Gia Lai football club (HAGL FC) has said that striker Nguyen Van Toan and midfielder Nguyen Tuan Anh will not take part in Spanish club Deportivo Alaves FC's trial.

HAGL FC owner Doan Nguyen Duc said: "Not just from Deportivo Alaves, there are many other European clubs who have taken interest in many of our players and have sent trial offers. But I've turned all of them down.

"I've been sending my players abroad for years. So this season, I want all my players solely playing for HAGL FC and shine bright like when they were fighting the U19 fights."

Brian Wright Vias, La Liga's manager for Vietnam business development, showed interest in the duo and said the top-flight Spanish club would extend two-week trial offers in Vitoria-Gasteiz City for them.

But the offer came when Duc had already made other plans for his players.

"HAGL's main goal right now is for its players to compete in the V-League and serve home crowds."

The club currently ranks eight in V-League.

The owner of HAGL also suggested that Ho Chi Minh City FC buy half of the contract of striker Nguyen Cong Phuong from Belgia's Sint-Truiden Club, allowing Phuong to play for HCMC until June 2020.

