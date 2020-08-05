VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Golden Dragons to reboot training mid-August

By Lam Thoa   August 5, 2020 | 06:11 pm GMT+7
Golden Dragons to reboot training mid-August
Vietnamese players warm up at Thammasat Stadium before their World Cup qualification match with Thailand on September 4, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

Due to the fresh Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam, the national football team will delay training until August 15, without players from infected areas.

The Golden Dragons were meant to gather for a week on August 10, though the date was pushed back to August 15 by Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) following the new Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam end of July.

Coach Park wants to take advantage of the domestic league delay to prolong training since the national team has yet to meet in 2020. About 30 players will be called up, all to undergo health checks and rapid Covid-19 screening.

SHB Da Nang and Quang Nam FC players like Ha Duc Chinh and Huynh Tan Sinh will miss the training call-up since their communities are hardest hit by the present Covid-19 crisis.

Alongside the national squad, Park will also call up the U23 team to prepare for SEA Games 31, hosted in Vietnam next year. The U23 training session will be overseen by Park’s assistant coach Kim Han-yoon.

Vietnam is on top of group G in the 2022 World Cup second qualification round with 11 points after five games. They will play Malaysia on October 13, Indonesia on November 12, and UAE on November 17. To advance to the next round, they will have to score at least seven points in the remaining three matches.

To prepare for the qualifiers, Vietnam will also play a friendly with Kyrgyzstan on October 8.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

national team

training

football

World Cup 2022

qualifiers

Covid-19

pandemic

 

Read more

Star defender aims for World Cup qualification with Vietnam: FIFA

Star defender aims for World Cup qualification with Vietnam: FIFA

Thanh Hoa FC reverse decision to quit V. League after organizers offer talks

Thanh Hoa FC reverse decision to quit V. League after organizers offer talks

Thanh Hoa FC quit V. League 2020

Thanh Hoa FC quit V. League 2020

Covid-19 pandemic boots Vietnamese football where it hurts

Covid-19 pandemic boots Vietnamese football where it hurts

AFF Cup delay gives Vietnam advantage of time

AFF Cup delay gives Vietnam advantage of time

FIFA to allocate $1.5 million financial aid to Vietnam

FIFA to allocate $1.5 million financial aid to Vietnam

AFF Cup postponed to April 2021 on Covid-19 safety grounds

AFF Cup postponed to April 2021 on Covid-19 safety grounds

Vietnam to host AFC Cup group stage games

Vietnam to host AFC Cup group stage games

 
go to top