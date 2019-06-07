FPT Telecom buys Vietnam TV rights for Copa América football, ICC

There will be no more watching games on low-quality streaming sites or waiting for post-match highlights because FPT Telecom has obtained the Vietnam rights for this year’s Copa América and International Champions Cup (ICC).

It did not disclose the price.

All the matches in the two tournaments, 26 in the Copa América and 18 in the ICC, will be shown on FPT TV and FPT Play.

FPT has also sold the Copa América rights to broadcaster K+.

The South American continental tournament will be played in Brazil from June 14 to July 7. Besides the 10 Latin American countries, including Brazil and Argentina, two teams from Asia, Qatar and Japan, will also play. The two were the finalists in the 2019 Asian Cup won by Qatar.

The ICC is an annual club exhibition tournament featuring top clubs from Europe playing pre-season friendly games.

This year the competition features Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich among others.

Its 18 matches will be played in various countries such as China, England, the U.S., and Singapore from July 16 to August 10.

The Vietnam TV rights for the King’s Cup which began June 5 was bought by Next Media for $300,000, six times the amount paid last year.