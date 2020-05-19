VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Flare shooter to serve time over football match injury

By Thanh Long   May 19, 2020 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Flare shooter to serve time over football match injury
Football fans fire flares at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, September 11, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

A man was sentenced to four years in jail Tuesday after triggering a flare inside a Hanoi stadium last year, injuring a female spectator.

Vu Trung Truc, 36, was charged with disrupting public order and deliberate infliction of bodily harm, according to the People’s Court in Hanoi's Dong Da District.

Two other men, Tran Van Sung, 25, and Tran Dac Chuong, 19, were sentenced to eight and six months in jail respectively for resisting law enforcement.

On September 11 last year, Truc, a fan of Nam Dinh football club, fired a flare inside Hanoi's Hang Day Stadium, where a football match between Hanoi FC and Nam Dinh was taking place. The flare fell onto the thigh of 35-year-old To Huyen Anh, inducing two surgeries.

Chuong kicked an officer thrice, while Sung threw a water bottle at another when police tried to impose order.

Truc has voluntarily compensated Anh VND40 million ($1,736).

Vietnam bans the lighting of flares at all football matches on safety considerations.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Hang Day Hanoi football soccer flare injury
 
Read more
Vietnamese Golden Ball awards to be given next week

Vietnamese Golden Ball awards to be given next week

AFC analyzes Vietnam's performance in U23 Championship

AFC analyzes Vietnam's performance in U23 Championship

Vietnam's first football game since pandemic break to allow spectators

Vietnam's first football game since pandemic break to allow spectators

V. League 1 Golden Ball gets the boot

V. League 1 Golden Ball gets the boot

Vietnam’s Korean coach wants to set up football academy in adopted country

Vietnam’s Korean coach wants to set up football academy in adopted country

Vietnam football scores Japanese tech director

Vietnam football scores Japanese tech director

Vietnam has third highest number of FIFA referees in Southeast Asia

Vietnam has third highest number of FIFA referees in Southeast Asia

Neither home nor away: Vietnam could benefit at World Cup qualifiers

Neither home nor away: Vietnam could benefit at World Cup qualifiers

 
go to top