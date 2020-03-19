VnExpress International
Covid-19 restrictions cause AFC Cup postponement

By Nam Anh   March 19, 2020 | 10:20 am GMT+7
HCMC FC (white) play an AFC Cup group stage match against Lao Toyota in Laos, March 10, 2020. Photo courtesy of Asian Football Confederation.

The 2020 AFC Cup, with Vietnamese clubs HCMC FC and Than Quang Ninh still in the fray, has been postponed indefinitely.

"Following the imposition of further preventive measures and travel restrictions by several national governments due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has decided today to postpone all AFC Cup 2020 matches until further notice," the governing body said in a statement.

The decision is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of all participating players and teams, it said.

It will closely monitor the situation before deciding when to resume the tournament.

HCMC FC had been scheduled to play Lao Toyota on April 15 and Myanmarese club Yangon United on April 29 at home.

Than Quang Ninh were to have played Cambodian side Svay Rieng on April 15 and Indonesia’s Bali United on April 29 also at home.

HCMC top group F while Than Quang Ninh are second in group G. Both have a great chance to advance to the next round if they can manage to win their next two games.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused the suspension of all football tournaments around the world, including top European national leagues.

The highly anticipated 2020 UEFA Euro has been postponed to 2021.

