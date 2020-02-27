VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Covid-19 forces Vietnam Super Cup to be played behind closed doors

By Lam Thoa, Nguyen My   February 27, 2020 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Covid-19 forces Vietnam Super Cup to be played behind closed doors
HCMC FC (red) play Hanoi FC in V. League 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

The 2019 Super Cup between Hanoi FC and Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday is likely to be played behind closed doors because of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Tran Anh Tu, president of the Vietnam Professional Football JSC, the organizer of the game, said on Wednesday: "The match cannot be delayed any further, and it will take place on March 1. However, there is a possibility that it will be played behind closed doors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus."

The match had first been scheduled on February 7 at the Thong Nhat Stadium in HCMC, but was moved to March 1.

Players of both teams are disappointed that the highly anticipated game is likely to be played in front of empty stands, admitting it would be hard to play at their best without fans’ support.

Hanoi FC are formidable opponents in domestic competitions, but Ho Chi Minh City FC are in good form after their unbeaten run at the 2020 AFC Cup. The V. League 1 runners-up are currently top of group F with four points.

In Italy, many Serie A matches, including the derby between Juventus and Inter Milan, have suffered the same fate because of Covid-19 fears.

All 16 diagnosed Covid-19 cases in Vietnam have recovered, and no new cases have been reported in the past two weeks. Nevertheless, people are advised to remain on the alert and avoid crowded places since the virus has now spread to 48 countries and territories, killing more than 2,700 and infecting more than 81,000.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Super Cup football sports coronavirus public health epidemic Hanoi FC HCMC FC
 
Read more
New signings to the fore again in HCMC’s AFC Cup win

New signings to the fore again in HCMC’s AFC Cup win

AFC Cup: Than Quang Ninh draw with Ceres Negros in hard-fought encounter

AFC Cup: Than Quang Ninh draw with Ceres Negros in hard-fought encounter

Renewed motivation beckons Vietnam head coach

Renewed motivation beckons Vietnam head coach

Vietnam to send junior team to France's Toulon Tournament

Vietnam to send junior team to France's Toulon Tournament

US club reject HCMC FC’s $1 million offer for Vietnamese-American star

US club reject HCMC FC’s $1 million offer for Vietnamese-American star

HCMC FC agrees to pay $1 million for Vietnamese-American midfield star

HCMC FC agrees to pay $1 million for Vietnamese-American midfield star

Vietnam wants AFF Women's Championship not to be split over two years

Vietnam wants AFF Women's Championship not to be split over two years

Ho Chi Minh City sign South Korean midfielder amid injury crisis

Ho Chi Minh City sign South Korean midfielder amid injury crisis

 
go to top