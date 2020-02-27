Covid-19 forces Vietnam Super Cup to be played behind closed doors

Tran Anh Tu, president of the Vietnam Professional Football JSC, the organizer of the game, said on Wednesday: "The match cannot be delayed any further, and it will take place on March 1. However, there is a possibility that it will be played behind closed doors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus."

The match had first been scheduled on February 7 at the Thong Nhat Stadium in HCMC, but was moved to March 1.

Players of both teams are disappointed that the highly anticipated game is likely to be played in front of empty stands, admitting it would be hard to play at their best without fans’ support.

Hanoi FC are formidable opponents in domestic competitions, but Ho Chi Minh City FC are in good form after their unbeaten run at the 2020 AFC Cup. The V. League 1 runners-up are currently top of group F with four points.

In Italy, many Serie A matches, including the derby between Juventus and Inter Milan, have suffered the same fate because of Covid-19 fears.

All 16 diagnosed Covid-19 cases in Vietnam have recovered, and no new cases have been reported in the past two weeks. Nevertheless, people are advised to remain on the alert and avoid crowded places since the virus has now spread to 48 countries and territories, killing more than 2,700 and infecting more than 81,000.