Coronavirus forces reschedule of Vietnam clubs' AFC Cup fixtures

HCMC FC (red) play Hoang Anh Gia Lai in a V. League 1 match on Thong Nhat Stadium, HCMC, October 19, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

The General Department of Sports had requested all sporting activities and competitions in Vietnam to be delayed.

The AFC promptly obliged, moving Ho Chi Minh City FC and Than Quang Ninh's home matches from February to April and May.

Ho Chi Minh City FC will play Myanmar's Yangon United on April 29, Than Quang Ninh will play the Philippines' Ceres Negros on May 13.

Ho Chi Minh City FC and Yangon match on February 11 has been moved from Thong Nhat Stadium in HCMC to Yangon, giving the 2019 V. League 1 runners-up less than five days to travel and prepare.

They are in group F alongside Hougang United of Singapore and Lao Toyota of Laos besides the Myanmarese club.

Than Quang Ninh and Ceres Negros are in group G with Cambodia’s Svay Rieng FC and Indonesia’s Bali United.

Myanmar has not reported any cases yet of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 31,400 people worldwide, including at least 12 in Vietnam.

The death toll so far is 636 in mainland China and one each in Hong Kong and the Philippines.