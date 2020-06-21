Flash floods kill marathon runner in Vietnam's Central Highlands

At around 1 p.m. there was a downpour in Da Lat Town, and the stream near Lac Duong District became deep and strong, stopping many of the athletes running in 70 km and 100 km categories.

But a 40-year-old man tried to cross nevertheless and was swept away.

Searches were carried out in the area with the help of local people and lifeguards. Three hours later his body was found at the Dankia Lake (Ho Suoi Vang in Vietnamese), a kilometer away from the scene.

The organizers stopped the race and sent cars to take the participants back to the starting point.

The 2020 Ultra Trail Dalat Marathon, hosted by the Lam Dong Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, attracted 5,000 participants, who ran across mountain roads and streams.

The 70 km race started at 4 a.m. on Saturday at Love Valley of Da Lat, one of Vietnam's most popular resort towns, took the runners down Thai Phien Road, up Lang Biang Peak and back to the starting point.

The 100 km category began at 10 p.m. on Friday at Lam Vien Square in Da Lat, crossed two forests, went up Lang Biang Peak, and finished at Love Valley.