VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Covid-19 forces rescheduling of ASEAN football tournament

By Dang Khoa   March 26, 2020 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
Covid-19 forces rescheduling of ASEAN football tournament
Vietnam (red) play Malaysia at the 2018 AFF Cup final in Hanoi, December 15, 2018. Photo by VnExpress.

The ASEAN Football Federation has decided to move the ASEAN Club Championship to next year and play the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Championship as scheduled in November.

In an official statement released Thursday, AFF President Khiev Sameth stated: "Since the risks of transmission of the disease at mass gatherings such as football events are high, we have made a considered decision to delay, and whenever necessary, to cancel our competitions to minimize social contact with the objective to protect the safety and health of our football family and communities."

The federation decided to have the 2020 AFF Cup, to be played in November as planned and will closely monitor future development of the virus to provide updates if necessary. Vietnam are the reigning champions.  

The AFF U15 Girls’ Championship in September, the AFF Futsal Championship, AFF Futsal Club Championship and AFF Beach Football Championship in the later part of the year will also take place as  planned.

AFF decided to push the ASEAN Club Championship (ACC), due to be played in May, to 2021 and postponed the AFF Women’s Championship in May, AFF U18 Women’s Championship in June, AFF U16 Boys’ Championship in July and AFF U19 Boys’ Championship in August to later this year. It did not announce the new dates.

In what was possibly the highest-profile postponement, the International Olympic Committee announced Tuesday that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, scheduled for July 24-August 9, have been postponed to no later than the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many other regional sport events in Vietnam and neighboring countries have been postponed by the virus, including the F1 Grand Prix in Hanoi, Euro 2020, AFC Cup and the ASEAN Basketball League.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Vietnam confirms five new Covid-19 cases

Vietnam confirms five new Covid-19 cases

FDI pledges contract as pandemic spreads havoc

FDI pledges contract as pandemic spreads havoc

PM forbids nationwide gatherings of over 20 people

PM forbids nationwide gatherings of over 20 people

See more
Tags: Vietnam coronavirus AFF AFF Cup ASEAN Club Championship football football championship
 
Read more
​Vietnamese boxers set for Victory 8 event in Philippines

​Vietnamese boxers set for Victory 8 event in Philippines

Tokyo Olympics postponed over coronavirus pandemic

Tokyo Olympics postponed over coronavirus pandemic

Olympics: Ticket holders monitor possible Games postponement

Olympics: Ticket holders monitor possible Games postponement

F1 to hold virtual races in place of postponed grands prix

F1 to hold virtual races in place of postponed grands prix

6,000 to partake in ASEAN Para Games 11 in Vietnam

6,000 to partake in ASEAN Para Games 11 in Vietnam

Covid-19 hits ASEAN basketball

Covid-19 hits ASEAN basketball

VnExpress kicks off virtual race

VnExpress kicks off virtual race

Linh grabs Vietnam's sole Olympic women's badminton slot

Linh grabs Vietnam's sole Olympic women's badminton slot

 
go to top