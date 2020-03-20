6,000 to partake in ASEAN Para Games 11 in Vietnam

Laos wheelchair basketball team at the 8th ASEAN Para Games in Singapore, 2015. Photo courtesy of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation.

ASEAN Para Games 11 will take place on December 14 or 12 days after the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games wraps up, expectedly with some 16,000 participants.

Disabled athletes from 11 SEA nations will be competing across 14 disciplines - athletics, swimming, weightlifting, table tennis, badminton, chess, boccia, tennis, judo, football, basketball, sitting volleyball, goalball and archery.

According to the General Department of Sports and Physical Training, the event will be organized at different stadiums and venues in Hanoi depending on discipline.

In addition to the nine sub-committees established by the ASEAN Para Sports Federation Board of Governors, the 11th ASEAN Para Games will set up an additional Technical Central Committee and Para Games Standing Committee to handle back stage issues, preparations, and organization, etc.

The 2020 ASEAN Para Games in the Philippines have been postponed, meanwhile, due to the global Covid-10 pandemic.