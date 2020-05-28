VnExpress International
37 suffer food poisoning at Son La athletics training center

By Hoang Nguyen   May 28, 2020 | 11:05 am GMT+7
Athletes are treated at Son La's Life General Hospital for food poisoning, May 26, 2020. Photo courtesy of the hospital.

Thirty seven young athletes have been hospitalized with food poisoning after eating dinner at the Son La Sports Training Center.

At 11 p.m. on Tuesday, 29 of them were taken to Life General Hospital in the northern province and the rest to Son La General Hospital.

According to the latter, some of the victims were in stable condition by Wednesday afternoon, but the rest were still having symptoms like vomiting and headache.

On Tuesday night around 100 athletes, all aged 10 to 15, had dinner at the training center cafeteria. Soon afterward some of them began to vomit and complain of stomachache, dizziness and headache.

The patients had eaten chicken onion salad, winter melon soup, ribs, and fried eggs.

The Son La Department of Health said it has taken samples of the food and the test results would come in a day or two.

food poisoning

training center

athletes

Vietnam

 

