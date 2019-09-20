1,000 cyclists to compete in Vietnam's only recognized international race

Participants at the 2018 Coupe De Hue Gran Fondo. Photo courtesy of the organizers.

The event features three competitive rides, the 15km Bach Ma Laguna Challenge race on Saturday and the two main races, the 65km Coupe de Hue Half Fondo and 150km Coupe de Hue Gran Fondo, on Sunday.

It is the only cycling event in Vietnam to be recognized by the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale), the sport's international governing body.

The Bach Ma Laguna Challenge is a time trial with a 1,260-meter climb from the foot to the top of Bach Ma Mountain through Bach Ma National Park.

The park has announced it will close on Saturday to host the race.

The main race course has been improved to include over 3,000 meters of climbing — last year there was none — on a 150km ‘out and back’ route that starts from outside the Hue Citadel and travels along part of the Perfume River before following National Highway 49 to the hill town of A Luoi.

Map of the 2019 Coupe de Hue route.

"This year’s Gran Fondo will be a race from start to finish," race director Richard Casswell said. Last year riders were motor-paced until the last 20 kilometers before they were let off to compete.

This year there are 125 international riders from 24 countries and more than 50 Vietnamese riders.

Spaniard Javier Sardá Pérez, the 2019 HTV Cup winner, and Australian Cadel Evans, the 2009 Road Cycling World Champion and 2011 Tour de France winner, have confirmed their participation.