VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Youngest coronavirus patient tests negative for first time in Vietnam

By Le Nga   February 17, 2020 | 06:22 pm GMT+7
Youngest coronavirus patient tests negative for first time in Vietnam
Doctors wear protective clothes before going into the Covid-19 quarantine room in Cho Ray Hospital in HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

Following treatment, a three-month-old girl in Vinh Phuc Province, confirmed Vietnam’s youngest Covid-19 patient, tested negative for the first time on Monday.

Associate Professor Luong Ngoc Khue, head of the medical examination and management department under the Ministry of Health, said the baby's health is currently stable.

The little girl is conscious, has no fever and coughs only a little. She has no runny nose and no difficulty breathing. Her health seems to be back to normal, Khue said.

"If the next test result also returns negative, the baby could be considered for discharge," Khue said.

The girl was sent to Vietnam National Children’s Hospital on February 12 after testing positive for the Covid-19. She contracted the disease from her grandmother who got infected from her 23-year-old cousin Nguyen Thi Du, one of eight workers who visited Wuhan for work training last November and returned on January 17.

On January 28, the infant was taken to her grandmother’s house in Vinh Phuc’s Binh Xuyen District.

After the grandmother tested positive, the provincial center for disease control quarantined the baby and her mother since they had had close contact with the patient.

On February 6, the child developed a cough, but no fever. A blood test subsequently showed she had caught the virus, though her mother tested negative.

Among 16 cases of infection across Vietnam, seven were released from hospital after doctors declared them free of the virus.

Vinh Phuc Province, around 40 kilometers from Hanoi, was hit hardest with 11 cases reported.

Medical experts have confirmed there is no specific medicine or vaccine to treat the novel coronavirus, though Vietnam has enough capacity, experience and confidence to treat patients.

The WHO said Saturday Vietnam has responded well to the epidemic from the very outset, preventing its spread.

As of Monday, the global Covid-19 death toll reached 1,776 and confirmed infections topped 71,330, of whom over 11,000 have recovered.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Malware attacks disguised as coronavirus coverage

Malware attacks disguised as coronavirus coverage

Vietnamese-American man with novel coronavirus tests negative for the first time

Vietnamese-American man with novel coronavirus tests negative for the first time

US businesses in Vietnam expect less revenue courtesy of coronavirus epidemic

US businesses in Vietnam expect less revenue courtesy of coronavirus epidemic

See more
Tags: children Vinh Phuc Province Covid-19 epidemic novel coronavirus test results
 
Read more
Central Vietnam province declared novel coronavirus free

Central Vietnam province declared novel coronavirus free

55,000 poultry culled as avian flu advances across Vietnam

55,000 poultry culled as avian flu advances across Vietnam

Malware attacks disguised as coronavirus coverage

Malware attacks disguised as coronavirus coverage

Vietnamese-American man with novel coronavirus tests negative for the first time

Vietnamese-American man with novel coronavirus tests negative for the first time

Vietnam to start collecting traffic fines online

Vietnam to start collecting traffic fines online

WHO lauds Vietnam response to Covid-19 epidemic

WHO lauds Vietnam response to Covid-19 epidemic

Adapting to life under Covid-19 on Vietnam-China freight trains

Adapting to life under Covid-19 on Vietnam-China freight trains

Tourism authority suggests solutions for slump caused by epidemic

Tourism authority suggests solutions for slump caused by epidemic

 
go to top