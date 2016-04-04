World leaders congratulate newly elected President, NA Chairwoman

VnExpress International
By VietnamPlus   April 4, 2016 | 08:44 am GMT+7
World leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, have sent messages to congratulate President Tran Dai Quang and Vietnam's first-ever legislature chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his message sent on Saturday, affirmed that China attached extreme importance to its ties with Vietnam and was willing to work with Vietnam to maintain strategic dialogues and intensify result-orientated cooperation in all fields in order to make the bilateral ties develop sustainably.

Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhang Dejiang, in a congratulatory message to his Vietnamese counterpart, showed his willingness to promote cooperation between the two nations’ legislatures to contribute to stability and development in each country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin cabled a letter of congratulations to President Tran Dai Quang, expressing his belief that the new President will use his experience to address Vietnam’s urgent socio-economic development tasks efficiently.

He also expected a greater coordination between the two leaders to strengthen the Russia-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership.

Lao President Choummaly Sayasone expressed his strong belief that President Tran Dai Quang’s capacity and rich experience will help Vietnam maintain its stability, develop the economy, improve people’s lives, and raise the country’s position and role in the international arena.

Earlier, Lao National Assembly Chairwoman Pany Yathotou sent a message of congratulations to Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, in which she wished to work with her Vietnamese counterpart to nurture the special relations between the two countries in general and the two legislative body in particular, for the interests of the peoples of the two countries and for peace, friendship, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

President Tran Dai Quang was sworn into office on last Saturday with 91.5 percent of  votes in a secret ballot.

Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was elected on Thursday as the new chairwoman of the National Assembly. She was also assigned to head the National Election Council.

