Woman arrested for brokering illegal work in Japan

They suspect she was acting as a broker and organizing illegal work for Vietnamese workers in Japan.

A raid of her house the same day netted dozens of passports and visas that were confiscated by the police.

Between July 2017 and October 2018, Huong, 37, had arranged for 13 people from Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces to go to Japan and working there illegally, police said.

Police have also arrested Pham Tuan Anh and Ngo Hong Son in connection with the same case.

Tuan Anh’s wife, another suspect, has been placed under house arrest because she is raising their children.

Huong founded a company called Bright Prosperity Vietnam Co., Ltd. (VPROS CO., LTD) with its head office in Cau Giay District, Hanoi, back in 2015.

She colluded with Tuan Anh and Nhan who are from Thanh Hoa Province, and Ngo Hong Son of Nghe An Province, advise and help those who wanted to study and work in Japan, but under a tourist visa. Once the workers arrived in Japan, Huong and her accomplices would help them stay and work there illegally.

The case is being investigated further.