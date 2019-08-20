VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

White House accuses China of 'bullying' in South China Sea

By AFP, VnExpress   August 20, 2019 | 09:28 pm GMT+7
White House accuses China of 'bullying' in South China Sea
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton, now U.S. National Security Advisor, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S. February 24, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Joshua Roberts.

The White House accused China of 'bullying tactics' in the increasingly tense waters of the South China Sea Tuesday and said it would resist Beijing on the dispute.

"China’s recent escalation of efforts to intimidate others out of developing resources in the South China Sea is disturbing," President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor John Bolton tweeted.

"The United States stands firmly with those who oppose coercive behavior and bullying tactics which threaten regional peace and security."

China has been accused of deploying warships, arming island outposts and ramming fishing vessels in the resource-rich sea, also contested by Brunei, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Washington has repeatedly criticized China's attempts to exert growing dominance in the disputed waters, but Bolton's latest broadside comes as the two economic superpowers face off in a damaging trade war.

Bolton's statement came as Chinese oil survey vessel Haiyang Dizhi 8 and escorts returned to Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf on August 13, less than a week after leaving on August 7.

The Chinese vessels had infringed on Vietnamese sea territory, around the Vanguard Bank in the southern area of the South China Sea, which Vietnam calls the East Sea, for around a month in their first incursion.

Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang on August 16 said China’s repeated infringement of Vietnamese waters is counterproductive to regional peace and stability.

Vietnam has clear sovereignty and jurisdiction rights over the waters in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Hang said in a statement.

She said Vietnam has conveyed to China its opposition to such serious violations being repeated and requested that China withdraw all the vessels from Vietnamese waters.

General Charles Brown Jr., Commander of Pacific Air Forces and Executive Director of the Pacific Air Combat Operations, said during a press conference in Hanoi on Sunday that Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea go against the U.S.’s goal of maintaining an open and free Indo-Pacific region.

In some cases, China’s actions affect the sovereignty and the EEZs of several countries in the waters, he added.

Related News:

South China Sea

US respects Vietnam’s right to protect its sovereignty: generals

US respects Vietnam’s right to protect its sovereignty: generals

What the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea has meant in 25 years

What the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea has meant in 25 years

Vietnam asserts respect for legal freedom of navigation at sea

Vietnam asserts respect for legal freedom of navigation at sea

See more
Tags: White House China South China Sea bullying Beijing Donald Trump Vietnam East Sea
 
Read more
US pledges $50 mln for Vietnamese Agent Orange victims

US pledges $50 mln for Vietnamese Agent Orange victims

Hanoi int'l kindergarten teachers fired for locking child in closet

Hanoi int'l kindergarten teachers fired for locking child in closet

Dam-building race threatens Mekong River

Dam-building race threatens Mekong River

South Korean brokers advertise Vietnamese women as commodities on YouTube

South Korean brokers advertise Vietnamese women as commodities on YouTube

Taiwanese firm asks 2,500 employees to resume work

Taiwanese firm asks 2,500 employees to resume work

Fishermen who rescued 22 shipwrecked Filipinos return home

Fishermen who rescued 22 shipwrecked Filipinos return home

Dengue fever enters peak season as death toll rises to 16

Dengue fever enters peak season as death toll rises to 16

 
go to top