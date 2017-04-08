VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's street vendors on edge, unabated wildlife trade, silent killer and more

By VnExpress   April 8, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

weekly-roundup-vietnams-street-vendors-on-edge-unabated-wildlife-trade-silent-killer-and-more

Sidewalk economics: What the future holds for Vietnam's ubiquitous street vendors

'Street vending is a vital component of city life that should be embraced and nurtured, not shut down.'
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-1
weekly-roundup-vietnams-street-vendors-on-edge-unabated-wildlife-trade-silent-killer-and-more-2

Vietnamese airlines battle over air fare floor price proposal

The Transport Ministry says it will study the proposal carefully before making a final decision.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-3
weekly-roundup-vietnams-street-vendors-on-edge-unabated-wildlife-trade-silent-killer-and-more-4

War-time loudspeakers to continue blaring out across Hanoi despite huge public opposition

'The loudspeakers represent the power of the government. If we let them go, we might lose that.'
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-5
weekly-roundup-vietnams-street-vendors-on-edge-unabated-wildlife-trade-silent-killer-and-more-6

State of mind: Let’s talk about depression among Vietnamese

Depression is the leading cause of ill health and disability worldwide.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-7
weekly-roundup-vietnams-street-vendors-on-edge-unabated-wildlife-trade-silent-killer-and-more-8

A ride down memory lane on Vietnam’s favorite bikes

Motorbikes and scooters were the transport of choice back in the day, long before the streets became clogged with cars and buses.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-9
weekly-roundup-vietnams-street-vendors-on-edge-unabated-wildlife-trade-silent-killer-and-more-10

You'd be shocked by how easy it is to buy tiger meat and bones in Hanoi

An undercover report on national television revealed the blatant illegal trade of wildlife products at a streetside shop.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-11
weekly-roundup-vietnams-street-vendors-on-edge-unabated-wildlife-trade-silent-killer-and-more-12

7 destinations near Saigon for a perfect weekend getaway

Get on a bus or a motorbike for a weekend trip to one of these places.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-13
weekly-roundup-vietnams-street-vendors-on-edge-unabated-wildlife-trade-silent-killer-and-more-14

Stranger than fiction: How a portrait of Soong Mei-ling gets a Vietnamese film in trouble

Uproar as moviegoers notice a picture of Madame Chiang Kai-shek on the altar.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-15
weekly-roundup-vietnams-street-vendors-on-edge-unabated-wildlife-trade-silent-killer-and-more-16

The favorite afternoon snacks of Saigon

Who needs second lunch when you can snack?
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-17
weekly-roundup-vietnams-street-vendors-on-edge-unabated-wildlife-trade-silent-killer-and-more-18

Rough days seem over for Hoi An's top tourist beach

Severe erosion had threatened to wash Cua Dai Beach away, but now it is hoping to reclaim its position as one of the most beautiful in Asia.
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-19

Vietnam should chart own path to create world-class schools. History proves it can
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-20

weekly-roundup-vietnams-street-vendors-on-edge-unabated-wildlife-trade-silent-killer-and-more-21

Kindred spirit: New York photographer enchanted by Vietnam's mediums
weekly-roundup-wildlife-trade-drinking-zika-outbreak-and-more-22

Weekly Roundup

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

See more
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top