Weekly roundup: Vietnam's street vendors on edge, unabated wildlife trade, silent killer and more

Sidewalk economics: What the future holds for Vietnam's ubiquitous street vendors
'Street vending is a vital component of city life that should be embraced and nurtured, not shut down.'
Vietnamese airlines battle over air fare floor price proposalThe Transport Ministry says it will study the proposal carefully before making a final decision.
War-time loudspeakers to continue blaring out across Hanoi despite huge public opposition
'The loudspeakers represent the power of the government. If we let them go, we might lose that.'
State of mind: Let’s talk about depression among Vietnamese
Depression is the leading cause of ill health and disability worldwide.
A ride down memory lane on Vietnam’s favorite bikesMotorbikes and scooters were the transport of choice back in the day, long before the streets became clogged with cars and buses.
You'd be shocked by how easy it is to buy tiger meat and bones in Hanoi
An undercover report on national television revealed the blatant illegal trade of wildlife products at a streetside shop.
7 destinations near Saigon for a perfect weekend getaway
Get on a bus or a motorbike for a weekend trip to one of these places.
Stranger than fiction: How a portrait of Soong Mei-ling gets a Vietnamese film in trouble
Uproar as moviegoers notice a picture of Madame Chiang Kai-shek on the altar.
The favorite afternoon snacks of SaigonWho needs second lunch when you can snack?
Rough days seem over for Hoi An's top tourist beach
Severe erosion had threatened to wash Cua Dai Beach away, but now it is hoping to reclaim its position as one of the most beautiful in Asia.
Vietnam should chart own path to create world-class schools. History proves it can
Kindred spirit: New York photographer enchanted by Vietnam's mediums