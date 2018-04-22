VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Vietnam's alcohol ban, beach paradise, bitter divorce and more

April 22, 2018 | 06:44 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Vietnam weighs overnight alcohol ban

The health ministry says it’s time to tackle the costs of excessive late night drinking.
From top to toe: Travel to Vietnam's beach paradise Quy Nhon like a pro

Lying on the central coast of Vietnam, Quy Nhon boasts long, broad, sandy beaches and turquoise sea, what’s left of a Cham empire, a paradise of food, and much more.
Three more Vietnamese trainees duped into cleaning up Japan’s nuclear disaster zone: report

The workers thought they had enrolled in a technical intern program.
Vietnam arrests top ex-officials as corruption crackdown continues

Multiple former Da Nang officials are under probe for land management violations involving a fallen tycoon.
Bill Gates, Obama and Elizabeth II among most admired persons in Vietnam

A majority of people that are most applauded in Vietnam are foreigners.
Not again: Doctor assaulted while treating child patient at Hanoi hospital

The relative attacked the young doctor in front of a 7-year-old boy.
Divorce of Vietnam’s coffee royalty gives rise to a new ‘king’

With the multi-million-dollar Trung Nguyen divorce unresolved, the fate of Vietnam’s ‘King of Coffee’ has taken an unexpected turn.
Dirty business: The hidden workers who deal with waste in Vietnam’s capital

Workers collect, classify and recycle all kinds of waste just to earn a little bit extra.
Proposed new property tax raises eyebrows in Vietnam

Experts are concerned that the tax will hit low income earners where it hurts.
Hanoi breaks into top global destinations on TripAdvisor list

Vietnam’s capital boasts long-held historical values and timeless architectural charm.
Vietnam's ex-Uber drivers shun Grab in favor of local competitors
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-20

Bathe yourself in the glory of Vietnam’s new global geopark
