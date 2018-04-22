Weekly roundup: Vietnam's alcohol ban, beach paradise, bitter divorce and more

|
Vietnam weighs overnight alcohol ban
The health ministry says it’s time to tackle the costs of excessive late night drinking.
From top to toe: Travel to Vietnam's beach paradise Quy Nhon like a pro
Lying on the central coast of Vietnam, Quy Nhon boasts long, broad, sandy beaches and turquoise sea, what’s left of a Cham empire, a paradise of food, and much more.
Three more Vietnamese trainees duped into cleaning up Japan’s nuclear disaster zone: report
The workers thought they had enrolled in a technical intern program.
Vietnam arrests top ex-officials as corruption crackdown continues
Multiple former Da Nang officials are under probe for land management violations involving a fallen tycoon.
Bill Gates, Obama and Elizabeth II among most admired persons in Vietnam
A majority of people that are most applauded in Vietnam are foreigners.
Not again: Doctor assaulted while treating child patient at Hanoi hospital
The relative attacked the young doctor in front of a 7-year-old boy.
Divorce of Vietnam’s coffee royalty gives rise to a new ‘king’
With the multi-million-dollar Trung Nguyen divorce unresolved, the fate of Vietnam’s ‘King of Coffee’ has taken an unexpected turn.
Dirty business: The hidden workers who deal with waste in Vietnam’s capital
Workers collect, classify and recycle all kinds of waste just to earn a little bit extra.
Proposed new property tax raises eyebrows in Vietnam
Experts are concerned that the tax will hit low income earners where it hurts.
Hanoi breaks into top global destinations on TripAdvisor list
Vietnam’s capital boasts long-held historical values and timeless architectural charm.
Vietnam's ex-Uber drivers shun Grab in favor of local competitors
