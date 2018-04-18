Hanoi breaks into top global destinations on TripAdvisor list

Travelers rest and take photos by Hanoi’s beloved Sword Lake. Photo by VnExpress/Ho Ha

Hanoi has secured the 12th position on a new list of the world's top 25 destinations, alongside Paris and Rome.

The biggest highlight of the Vietnamese capital lies in the Old Quarter where nostalgic visitors will be surprised when they see how the city has expanded from its original 36 streets, said TripAdvisor travelers.

“The charming Vietnamese capital has aged well, preserving the Old Quarter, monuments and colonial architecture, while making room for modern developments alongside,” said a traveler.

But Hanoi also has plenty more to offer globetrotters, according to the top travel site, suggesting the Vietnamese Women's Museum which focused on the contribution of women to the country's history and culture, and the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology, which is home to 15,000 exhibits, 42,000 movies and photos featuring the diversity of 54 ethnic groups.

Paris topped the TripAdvisor list, followed by London, Rome, Bali, Crete and Barcelona. Other popular destinations in Southeast Asia included Bali, Phuket and Siem Reap.

In the regional ranking, Hanoi came third while the ancient town Hoi An and the bustling southern metropolis Saigon also cracked Asia's top 25 list.

Hanoi was ranked 8th on TripAdvisor’s global travel list in 2014, and also made into the top 10 in 2015 and 2016.

Last year it missed out, and was replaced by the ancient town of Hoi An in central Vietnam.

The list, compiled by TripAdvisor, the world's most popular travel guide and review website, takes into account the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings published on its website for hotels, restaurants and attractions in destinations worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period.

International arrivals to Hanoi in 2017 rose 23 percent to more than 4.95 million from the previous year.

Top 15 Travelers’ Choice Destinations - World

1. Paris, France

2. London, U.K.

3. Rome, Italy

4. Bali, Indonesia

5. Crete, Greece

6. Barcelona, Spain

7. Prague, Czech Republic

8. Marrakech, Morocco

9. Istanbul, Turkey

10. New York, U.S.

11. Phuket, Thailand

12. Hanoi, Vietnam

13. Siem Reap, Cambodia

14. Jamaica

15. Playa del Carmen, Mexico