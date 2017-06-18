VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Saigon's green spaces, the bad Vietnamese, retail trends and more

By VnExpress   June 18, 2017 | 08:35 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Where have Saigon's green spaces gone?

From above, the lush parks and gardens are now isolated in the sprawling and dense cityscape.
Hanoi's high-profile land dispute comes under scrutiny after immunity pledge

The investigation will focus on the illegal detention committed by disgruntled villagers.
Regional silence drowns out Vietnam’s voice as China militarizes disputed islands

China plows ahead with its island-building spree while continuing to wield economic and military clout in the region.
Sidewalk campaign, part 2: The man behind Saigon’s cleanup is back

Like it or not, Doan Ngoc Hai will soon return to the streets.
Word on the street: Is Saigon finally embracing English?

The city seems to be breaking the language barrier. One bilingual street sign at a time.
Vietnam has the lowest rate of adult obesity: global study

Only 1 percent of Vietnamese adults are obese.
Cricket: A quiet sporting revolution takes form in Vietnam

A team of amateur baseballers are being trained to represent Vietnam at 2017 SEA Games... in cricket!
Forgery claims throw dark shadow over the global rise of Vietnamese art

A tale of two paintings: Days after a $45,000 piece was sold at Christie's, the celebratory mood ended abruptly.
The expat zone: A day in Thao Dien, Saigon’s riverside enclave

The once sleepy backwater is the epitome of change.
What's keeping Vietnamese people up at night?

Legislators have been discussing what they call the biggest public concerns.
The bad Vietnamese: Culture minister schools the public on morals, blames market economy
Down by the sea
