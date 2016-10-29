Weekly roundup: Phu Quoc in crisis, Agent Orange pain, emerging middle class, and more

|
Phu Quoc feels growing pains as development booms
Over a decade ago, UNESCO declared Phu Quoc and over a hundred other islands in Kien Giang Province a World Biosphere Reserve. At the moment, the province seems more preoccupied with pursuing an unprecedented and elusive 'special economic zone' status.
In Vietnam, Agent Orange victims struggle to survive as Monsanto thrives
Monsanto continues to dodge culpability as its victims suffer in silence.
Abducted Vietnamese finally home after 4-year ordeal with Somali pirates
The fishermen are among 26 Asians freed by Somali pirates who took them hostage in 2012.
Nightmare scenario: Coastal Vietnam faces a watery end
Nearly 40 percent of the Mekong Delta could be wiped out.
Vietnam’s public debt growing 3 times faster than GDP
Vietnam is digging itself into an ever-increasing hole.
Vietnam's middle class projected to double by 2020
Richer consumers will likely pull huge investment inflows into the country.
Can Japanese anti-flood strategy keep Ho Chi Minh City dry?
Underground reservoirs should keep the flood-stricken city above water.
Vietnam among top places for business expansion in Southeast Asia
The country only comes after Singapore in terms of attractiveness.
Vietnam bans animal slaughter at violent spring festivals
It remains to be seen whether locals are willing to abandon their traditional rituals.
New York Times names Vietnam a place to travel in your 20s
Ha Long Bay, Hoi An and Hue stand out as some of the must-see places in the country.
