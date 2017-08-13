VnExpress International
Warehouse in Saigon’s backpacker precinct burns to the ground

By Son Hoa   August 13, 2017 | 11:43 am GMT+7
Fire burns down a warehouse in the backpacker area of Saigon in District 1 early Sunday. Photo by VnExpress/Tin Tin

No one was inside when the fire engulfed the warehouse.

A warehouse in Saigon's backpacker area burnt to the ground in the early hours of Sunday morning. No casualties were reported but the warehouse was consumed by the fire.

Locals tried to use fire extinguishers to douse the flames when they broke out at 1 a.m., and customers were forced to flee eateries along the popular Bui Vien Street.

It eventually took firefighters with five fire trucks half an hour to extinsh the blaze, but they were unable to save the warehouse.

No one was inside when the fire broke out.

The backpacker area also includes Pham Ngu Lao, De Tham, Do Quang Dau streets, and the neighboring Pham Ngu Lao Ward in District 1.

The area is home to many bars, hotels, hostels, restaurants and travel agents.

