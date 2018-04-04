Vietnamese woman stabs herself to death at embassy in Malaysia

The Vietnamese Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo courtesy of the embassy

A Vietnamese woman stabbed herself to death at the Vietnam embassy in Malaysia on Monday morning, an official statement said.

Tran Thi Mai, 37, is believed to have gone to the embassy to apply for a travel permit so that she could return home.

However, in the waiting room, she appeared agitated, and started screaming and kicking tables before pulling a knife from her bag and stabbing herself, Vietnam's foreign ministry said.

Guards and officials at the embassy were unable to stop her.

Mai was taken to hospital immediately but by that point she had lost too much blood.

Police in Malaysia have examined the scene and interviewed witnesses, and Vietnam’s embassy has provided them with camera footage for their investigation.

The embassy will also be working with local authorities to clarify the cause of the incident.