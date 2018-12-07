Vietnamese woman missing in US

A scene above Spokane Valley, Washington, U.S. Photo by Shutterstock/aarongrub

Loc Nguyen, 24, had contacted her family and roommate Monday evening after finishing work, telling them she would be home late, Spokane Valley city officials said.

She hasn’t been heard from since.

Authorities are trying to locate her and her 2009 silver Volkswagon Tiguan. She was last seen wearing a sweater and jeans.

Last month two Vietnamese exchange students had been reported missing in Canada by the families they were staying with in the eastern province of New Brunswick.

They were later found safe in Toronto by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.