Vietnamese woman faces murder rap after crushing husband's testicles

Police in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang on Monday pressed murder charges against a local woman who allegedly killed her husband earlier this month after crushing his testicles following a verbal spat.

The provincial prosecutors' office has ratified the charges against Phan Thi Kim Chuong. She will be detained for four months pending further investigations.

Chuong, 55, had a domestic dispute with her husband, Le Kim Khai, 53. Following the row she crushed his testicles, which led to the man’s death, according to police.

The couple were married for many years with two daughters, and were still in contact despite their recent separation.

The preliminary investigation found that at around 9:30 p.m. on July 10, Khai arrived at Chuong’s home. Seeing that the doors were closed, he shouted, but Chuong and their daughter refused to let him in so Khai broke down the door.

Khai then physically abused both Chuong and their daughter, compelling Chuong to call out for help.

During the fight, Chuong grabbed Khai's testicles, pulling hard enough to make him fall. She then sat on Khai’s abdomen and called police without releasing her tight grip, according to investigators.

After five minutes, Khai, whose face had turned purple, was taken to hospital by locals but died on the way.

According to the forensic report, the victim died of food entering the windpipe causing suffocation.

Chuong admitted to police that she only squeezed the husband’s private parts as a warning to stop the repeated violence.

Cases like Chuong's are rarely reported in Vietnam.

58 percent of married women in Vietnam suffer from either or both physical or sexual violence, mostly from male partners or male family members, according to figures released last year by a campaign to stop violence against women in Vietnam.

