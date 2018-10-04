VnExpress International
Vietnamese students win record 8 gold medals at int'l science, math contest

By Duong Tam   October 4, 2018 | 01:27 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's national team at the 2018 International Mathematics and Science Olympiad poses for a photo in Hangzhou, China. Photo acquired by VnExpress

Vietnam won a record-breaking eight gold medals at the International Mathematics and Science Olympiad (IMSO) in Hangzhou, China.

The national team with 23 students also won ten silver and five bronze medals, IMSO organizers announced Wednesday.

Four golds were won in Science by Nguyen Nhat Minh, Phan Vu Nguyen Khai, Dinh Pham Nguyen Hang and Nghiem Xuan Son, while the other four were won in Mathematics by Nguyen Dinh Kien, Tran Duy Bao, Ngo Chi Kien and Trinh Anh Minh.

Nguyen Dinh Kien also won a separate award for Best Theory in Mathematics, awarded to the candidate with the best results in the theoretical section of Mathematics.

The eight golds won this year is the best result ever achieved by Vietnam since the country began sending national teams to the IMSO in 2015. Vietnam won three gold medals in 2015, seven in 2016 and three last year.

The 15th annual IMSO was held from September 28 to October 4. This year's edition was joined by 400 students aged under 13 from 22 countries and territories.

