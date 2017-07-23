Vietnamese students bag 4 gold medals at int’l physics contest

Vietnamese students have won four gold medals at the International Physics Olympiad in Indonesia, the country’s best result since 1981, following the success of their peers in math and chemistry on the international stage.

The country brought home two golds last year.

The students secured Vietnam fifth position overall this year, after China, South Korea, Russia and Singapore.

The contest in Indonesia drew 424 students from 86 countries and territories.

Vietnamese students have been making history at international olympiads all year by securing the country’s best results ever.

On Friday, the Vietnamese team at the International Mathematics Olympiad in Brazil finished third after South Korea and China by winning four golds, and one of them achieved the top score at the contest. That was the country's best result in its 43 years participating in the contest, according to an education ministry official.

Last week, the chemistry team won three gold medals and finished second at another international contest in Thailand, after the U.S.