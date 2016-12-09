Vietnamese students: 3rd best coders of the world

Students from Ho Chi Minh City University of Science have surpassed most of their peers from top schools around the world to secure the third place in the latest ranking of best coders, released by HackerRank on Wednesday.

This put the Vietnamese university ahead of University of California, Berkeley, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, CalTech and Stanford.

Leading the pack was ITMO University of Russia, followed by Sun Yat Sen Memorial, a Chinese high school with an intense technical focus.

The report also revealed that the Vietnamese university owns “talented coders."

HackerRank ran giant coding contests and then identified the schools with the strongest overall performance, focusing only on schools with at least 10 contestants.

HackerRank claimed that great coders can come from any university in the world and schools that are not very well-known may be producing world-class software specialists.

Previously in August, it ranked Vietnam 23rd over 50 countries for best developers.

