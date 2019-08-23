Vietnamese, South Korean women fined for fighting at Hanoi airport

Passengers at the baggage claim area of Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi. Photo by Shutterstock/Andy Tran.

At around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, the duo, whose names have not been revealed, had a heated argument at the baggage claim area of Noi Bai Airport after arriving from Seoul, Korea, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

The argument soon became a fight in which the 32-year-old Korean sustained scratches on her head and the 34-year-old Vietnamese on her neck and face.

They did not seek medical attention.

Officials from the Northern Airport Authority decided to fine them for disrupting order at the airport.

Also on Thursday a woman passenger, Le Thi Hien, a police officer in Hanoi, was fined VND200,000 ($9) for scolding and assaulting aviation staff at Noi Bai after they refused to take more of her check-in luggage.

Last week a Taiwanese woman was fined VND4 million ($172) for shouting at aviation staff at HCMC's Tan Son Nhat Airport after arriving late and being prevented from boarding her flight.