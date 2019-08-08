Vietnamese snipers in second round at International Army Games

Vietnamese snipers compete at the International Army Games 2019 in Belarus. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The six-member sniper team of the Vietnam People's Army finished the first round in 7th place. A total of 23 teams from 21 nations were in the contest.

The Vietnamese team will join others from Russia, China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Azerbaijan in the next round.

The first round was held Sunday-Tuesday on the outskirts of Brest City in Belarus with seven tests in different locations without prior announcement to competitors, and snipers had to compete during the day and in the night at various positions.

There has been no official information on when the next round will he held.

The sniper contest is one of 24 competitions being held in the August 3-17 Army Games 2019 organized by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

This year, the Army Games has attracted over 6,000 military athletes in 223 teams from 39 countries from Europe, Asia, Africa, Central and Latin America.

The competitions are being held in 10 Eurasian countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, Russia and Uzbekistan. This is the second year the Vietnam People's Army has sent a delegation to the event, with 125 officers and soldiers in total.

The eight Vietnamese teams are competing in as many disciplines: tank crew, medical staff, food service specialists, emergency rescue personnel, armored vehicles crew, literary/art and dancing contestants, snipers, and chemical reconnaissance vehicles.