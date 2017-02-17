Vietnamese pop star hits a high note on YouTube, again

The latest music video by Vietnamese pop star Son Tung M-TP has become one of the world’s top trending videos since its release on Valentine's Day.

Based on the view counter on YouTube, "Noi nay co anh" (Here I am) has held fourth place in the world’s top trending videos over the last 24 hours, as updated on Thursday by Kworb, a website that collects and analyzes music data from around the world.

On Valentine’s Day, the video rose to top spot with over 8.6 milllion views, ahead of Ed Sheeran's “Shape of You” that captured over 8.1 million views.

Filmed in South Korea, the new hit depicts the array of emotions that every couple experiences, from happiness to sorrow. The video has also received positive feedback from Vietnamese and foreign audiences, who say it’s “adorable” or “so cool”.

Son Tung M-TP released his first single in 2013 at the age of 19 and has since become one of the biggest pop stars in Vietnam. His music is a fusion of traditional Vietnamese music, K-Pop and U.S.-U.K. pop.

Despite several controversies over music copyrights, Son Tung’s songs are still proving a hit among Vietnamese youngsters.

His previous video "Lac Troi" (Lost and Floating) set a new record in Vietnam by attracting nearly 5 million viewers on the day of its release on January 1.

The 22-year-old singer is also the first Vietnamese artist to win YouTube's coveted Gold Play Button for attracting one million YouTube subscribers.

Related news:

> First Vietnamese pop star hits 1 million YouTube subscribers

> Vietnamese parents shocked over adult content in YouTube videos for children