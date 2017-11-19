VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese pilot among four dead in UK air crash

By AFP, VnExpress   November 19, 2017 | 05:55 pm GMT+7

The Vietnamese major was on a training session when his helicopter collided with a plane.

Four people were killed on Friday when an airplane and a helicopter collided over Buckinghamshire in south England, local police said.

Two people were killed in each aircraft, which came down in woods near Waddesdon Estate near Aylesbury, according to Thames Valley Police.

One of the victims was Major Nguyen Thanh Trung, Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper quoted Deputy Transport Minister Le Dinh Tho as saying. 

At the time of the crash, Trung was flying the helicopter under the supervision of his British trainer, an official at the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam told Tuoi Tre.

Trung, 32, was a deputy head of the pilot training department at the Training Center of Vietnam Helicopter Corporation. He was in London on a regular training course.

Police chief Rebecca Mears told AFP she could not yet provide the identities of all the victims. 

"Our priorities today remain with investigating the next of kin, finding out who they are, informing them and supporting them with specialist officers as we progress the investigation here on site," she said in a statement.

"We anticipate being here until about Monday morning, potentially longer, we do not rush these things, it's really important we do a meticulous investigation and really thorough to get to the bottom of what's happened here."

Both aircraft had taken off from nearby Wycombe Air Park, a spokesman said.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it was assisting in the investigation, revealing that the plane involved was a light Cessna.

The South Central Ambulance Service said the alarm was raised at 12:09 p.m. (1209 GMT) local time "to a mid-air collision involving a helicopter and an aircraft".

"We sent a number of resources to the scene, including the Thames Valley air ambulance, two ambulance crews, two ambulance officers and a rapid response vehicle," said a spokeswoman.

Local gardener Len Bellis told the Press Association that he found the "burning wreckage" after hearing a "horrendous noise", describing the light aircraft remains as "non-existent".

Related News:
Tags: helicopter crash England UK crash
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top