VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese nabbed for selling woman as bride in China

By Hai Le   June 23, 2019 | 09:29 am GMT+7
Vietnamese nabbed for selling woman as bride in China
Hoang Thi Mai Huong, is held at a police station in Son La Province for human trafficking. Photo courtesy of Son La Police.

Police in the northern Son La Province have arrested a local woman after rescuing another woman she had trafficked to China.

Hoang Thi Mai Huong, 35, was arrested after Son La police determined that she's part of a human trafficking ring responsible for trafficking women from the province's Moc Chau District to China, police said on Saturday.

Investigation found Huong went to work as a hired hand in China in 2017. She met and conspired with some Chinese nationals to establish the human trafficking ring, in which she would trick Vietnamese women into traveling to China then help sell them as brides or into prostitution.

Upon returning to Son La, Huong became acquainted with a local 27-year-old woman and promised to help her get an easy job that paid well in China. After earning the woman's trust, Huong brought her to China and sold her to a Chinese man to be his wife for VND4.5 million ($194,700) last October.

Vietnamese authorities cooperated with the victim's family to rescue her and bring her back to Vietnam earlier this month. Details of the mission were not revealed.

Data from Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security shows that between 2010 and the third quarter of last year, Vietnam recorded over 3,000 human trafficking cases, in which 4,500 traffickers traded almost 7,000 victims, mostly women and children in poor and rural areas.

A majority of them were sold to men seeking wives in China, Malaysia and South Korea, or just to bear children or forced into prostitution. Besides financial difficulties of the victims, police officers have said that negligence, easy immigration procedures and gender imbalance in destination countries are responsible for the surge in human trafficking.

Vietnam is working with other countries to bring home 385 human trafficking victims who remain abroad, Minister of Public Security To Lam said at a meeting this month.

China rescued more than 1,100 women trafficked into the country, many of them sold as brides, in a joint operation with Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam between July and December 2018, Chinese police said in a statement on Friday.

Related News:

Human trafficking

385 trafficking victims abroad need to be brought home

385 trafficking victims abroad need to be brought home

Woman investigated for brokering sale of newborn to China

Woman investigated for brokering sale of newborn to China

Story of a father who criss-crossed China to rescue trafficked daughter

Story of a father who criss-crossed China to rescue trafficked daughter

See more
Tags: Vietnam China Son La human trafficking human rights women's protection
 
Read more
Vietnam to investigate illegal fishing as EU ‘yellow card’ remains

Vietnam to investigate illegal fishing as EU ‘yellow card’ remains

100 arrested in Vietnam cockfighting busts

100 arrested in Vietnam cockfighting busts

Corporate sector climbs recycling bandwagon in top ocean polluter Vietnam

Corporate sector climbs recycling bandwagon in top ocean polluter Vietnam

Sentenced to death twice, man compensated after 46 years

Sentenced to death twice, man compensated after 46 years

Hundreds of snakes rescued from being smuggled to China

Hundreds of snakes rescued from being smuggled to China

Vietnamese admiral loses party positions over land management violations

Vietnamese admiral loses party positions over land management violations

South Koreans steal over $200,000 from Hanoi company safe

South Koreans steal over $200,000 from Hanoi company safe

 
go to top