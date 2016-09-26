Vietnamese Muaythai fighter beats Chinese rival to win gold at Asian Beach Games

Tran Nguyen Duy Nhat, a Vietnamese Muaythai fighter, has triumphed over Chinese rival Wang Wenfeng in the men’s 60kg category to win a gold medal at the fifth Asian Beach Games in Da Nang.

Wang, a strong fighter from China, was unable to shock the Vietnamese boxer.

Nhat, who has been a world champion in his division six times in a row, defeated his rival 30 to 27, VTC News reported Monday.

He is the son of famous boxing couple Nguyen Tran Dieu and Minh Anh Ngoc, and started training as a martial artist at a very young age.

The year 2008 became a milestone in his career when he joined Ho Chi Minh City's Muay team. Since then, the 27-year-old boxer has always been one of the country's best Muaythai fighters.

The fifth Asian Beach Games opened on September 24 and will last through October 3. The event, held on the Son Tra Peninsula, is expected to draw about 10,000 participants competing in 14 sports.

