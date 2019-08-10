Vietnamese military chefs in International Army Games finals

A Vietnam's armed forces chef holds a heart-shaped butter cream cake he made at the field kitchen contest at the International Army Games in Russia, August 9, 2019. Photo courtesy of Vietnam People's Army.

The team of Vietnamese chefs made a sour cream salad, cabbage rolls with beef and cheese, potato soup and a Russian style juice for the Field Kitchen contest. The cooking lasted four hours and the menu was optional.

Vietnam was the second best performer after Belarus in the first round.

On Thursday, the competitors had their pastry skills tested.

They had to make 10 kinds of cakes they liked to make and one kind asked for by the organizers. The Vietnamese cooks were assigned the task of making heart-shaped butter cream cake which they said they had never made before. The team managed to get the third best score in this contest, following Uzbekistan and Belarus.

Vietnam, Russia, Belarus and Uzbekistan will compete in the finals.

This year, the Army Games has attracted over 6,000 military - personel athletes in 223 teams from 39 countries from Europe, Asia, Africa, Central and Latin America.

The competitions are being held in 10 Eurasian countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia and Uzbekistan.

This is the second year Vietnam has sent a delegation to the event, with 125 officers and soldiers in total.

Eight Vietnamese teams are competing in eight disciplines: tank crew, medical staff, food service specialists, emergency rescue personnel, armored vehicles crew, literary/art and dancing contestants, snipers, and chemical reconnaissance vehicles.

Vietnam’s field kitchen team has gone further in the competition alongside combat engineers going to finals and its tank crew to the semis and Vietnamese snipers have also advanced to the second round.