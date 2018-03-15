Vietnamese man murdered at Japanese railway station: police

A Vietnamese man was found dead last Saturday at Meitetsu Mikawachiryu railway station in Japan's Aichi Prefecture in what police say was a murder.

Nguyen Van Duoc, 27, was found lying on the floor of the station with blood covering his head. He was later confirmed dead at a local hospital, NHK reported on Wednesday.

According to police, Duoc had been living in Chiryu, a city in Aichi, and working for an auto components firm.

Eyewitnesses saw around 10 people running out of the station at the time his body was found, police said.

Duoc told friends that day he was going to meet a group of Vietnamese people, and police are looking into his relationship with the unidentified group.

The Vietnamese expat population in Japan increased by four times from 2012-2016 and reached 232,562 in June 2017, the Japan Times reported.

Vietnam has surpassed Brazil to become the fourth biggest minority group in Japan, the publication said, predicting that Vietnam may soon overtake the Philippines to take third place.