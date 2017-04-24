Vietnamese man fined $330 for stealing music player at Hanoi airport

A Vietnamese man has been fined VND7.5 million ($330) for stealing a music player from another passenger during security checks at Hanoi's airport, Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported.

The man from Hanoi took the player at Noi Bai International Airport before boarding a flight to the southern Mekong Delta city of Can Tho last Thursday. The airport security agents alerted colleagues in Can Tho, who caught the passenger upon his arrival.

The man later said he picked up the device from a tray at the security check area.

Passengers on all flights within and from Vietnam are required to have their carry-on luggage and belongings such as belts and shoes screened at security check points before boarding.

Earlier this month, a Vietnamese passenger received a similar fine for stealing a smartphone at the security check area of Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, local media reported.